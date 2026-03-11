UST Tigers stretch win-run to 5 games with rout of UP Maroons

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas sustained its brilliance and dismantled University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-18, 25-16, for its fifth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Wednesday, March 11.

Led by two-time league MVP Josh Ybañez, the Golden Spikers turned what started a close opening-set duel into a lopsided contest especially in the third.

UST hiked its record to 5-1 to share the second spot with reigning champion National University (5-1), while UP fell to 2-4 in a three-way tie alongside Ateneo and De La Salle.

Meanwhile, La Salle held its ground and fended off Adamson, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, for its first back-to-back wins this season.

Ybañez shone on both ends for the España-based squad with 13 points off 12 attacks and one ace that went with seven excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions, while Joncriz Ayco and JJ Macam added nine points apiece.

“Hangga’t maaari talagang sinusunod lang namin ‘yung mga sinasabi ni coach [Odjie Mamon], and buti nagagawa namin ‘yon sa floor, sana magtuloy-tuloy pa,” said Ybañez. “Magandang resulta ‘to ahead of our game against FEU, kasi talagang paghahandaan namin ‘yon.”

Setter Dux Yambao, as expected, displayed his playmaking skill with 18 excellent sets with three digs and one point. Trevor Valera and Sherwin Umandal combined for 12 points.

Olayemi Raheem, on the other hand, was limited to just 12 points, while Zairus Pacure chipped in eight points with 12 excellent receptions, all in a losing cause for UP.

Issa Ousseini and NJ Bangit paced the Green Spikers on both sides of the floor with the former uncorking a career-high 21 points off 14 kills, five blocks, and two aces, while Bangit listed 33 excellent sets on top of seven digs.

Adamson, which was steered by Joel Menor and Maruel Tan’s losing effort off 34-point combination, fell to a 1-5 hole at the bottom where it tied with University of the East.