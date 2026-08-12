Victorias City hosts PVL on Tour for first time, caps 2026 tour on Aug. 22

VICTORIAS CITY, Negros Occidental – After 15 years, Victorias City will host a major professional league event with the Premier Volleyball League On Tour on August 22, serving as the final stop of the province-hopping roadshow that began in early July.

The hosting was formally sealed today (Wednesday) with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Victorias City Mayor JunB Bantug, and GRID Sports Athletic President Bea Tan.

The highly anticipated matches will be staged at the Victorias City Coliseum, where an expected crowd of nearly 7,000 volleyball fans is set to gather for one of the biggest sporting events hosted by the city in recent years.

The Philippine Basketball Association was the last major professional sports league which visited Victorias City in October 2011.

With the PVL On Tour finale in Victorias City, it will give volleyball fans from across Negros the opportunity to experience the country’s premier professional volleyball league closer to home.

The four PVL teams which will headline the On Tour’s final stop at the heart of Negros’ sugar country are Capital1, Farm Fresh, Galeries Tower and Creamline.

The Solar Spikers and Foxies clash at 4 p.m., followed by the 6:30 p.m. tussle between the Highrisers and the Cool Smashers.

Pauline Gaston will lead Capital1, while Royse Tubino is one of Farm Fresh’s main offensive options.

Erika Deloria, who hails from nearby Bacolod, will headline Galeries Tower against a stacked Creamline side bannered by Michele Gumabao.

Tan has been bringing volleyball competitions and experiences to communities across the Philippines since 2015. Bringing the PVL to Victorias also marks a full-circle moment for Tan, who spent part of her early years in the city.

For Tan, the August 22 event is both a homecoming and an opportunity to showcase what sports can do for communities outside Metro Manila.

“This is a full-circle moment for me. I spent some of my early years in Victorias, and since 2015, a big part of my work has been bringing volleyball closer to communities around the country. Now we get to bring the PVL here for the first time and even better making Victorias the final stop of the 2026 tour,” Tan said.

“Sports bring people together, create opportunities for local businesses and tourism, and inspire the next generation youth. We want to put Victorias City on the map through volleyball and maybe finally host an international match here for our national team,” she added.

For Victorias City, hosting the PVL is part of a larger push to harness major sporting events to drive sports tourism, local economic activity and community engagement, while strengthening the city’s position as an emerging sports destination in Negros Occidental.

“We’re very happy to host the PVL in Victorias and bring this to our people. We believe events like this can boost sports tourism locally as we move toward making Victorias a sports tourism capital of the province,” said Mayor JunB Bantug.

Tickets are now available at the Victorias City Hall and online via ticketmax.ph.