Converge finally unleashing ‘the Beast’

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Calvin Abueva is turning back the hands of time and providing the much-needed energy and hustle as Converge revived its playoff bid following its crucial 120-103 win over Terrafirma in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

Abueva notched his second straight double-double after putting up 17 points and 11 rebounds while also providing his signature physicality and tenacity on the defensive end.

The performance also came on the heels of his conference-best showing in the last game where he posted 26 points and 12 rebounds although it was not enough as Converge suffered a 126-114 loss to San Miguel.

For Abueva, the series of stellar performances are a combination of him finally getting his confidence back and his eagerness to help the FiberXers end their four-game losing skid.

“Siguro ‘yung last conference, medyo kumakapa. This conference, medyo nagkakaroon ng kumpiyansa na,” said Abueva after the game.

“Sinasabi ko nga, kapag pinasok ako, ‘yung minuto ko, tatrabahuin ko. Natrabaho ko naman. That’s why I’m happy na nandito ako,” he added.

The veteran forward also noted how his team was able to play their tempo that led to opportunities to score not just for him but also for his teammates.

“Ang pinakamaganda dito, nakuha namin ‘yung fastbreak namin, ‘yung attack namin, ‘yung running namin. Basta pagkakuha ng rebound, takbo agad. Walang bandying bandying. ‘Yun ang strength namin, tumakbo. Kung hindi ka tumakbo, maiiwanan ka,” he added.

And that ability to run the break hinges on their ability to make stops on the defensive end — something he believes he and new import Cameron Clark can now provide to the FiberXers.

“Sabi ko ikaw yung magbibigay sa amin ng extra defense. Pag wala ako sa court ikaw pa yung mag bibigay ng depensa diyan eh para at least pag nawala ako ikaw nandyan. Pag sabay pa tayo edi mas malakas iyon,” he recalled telling Clark.

“Iyon iyong na-mindset ko sa kanya basta magkasama tayo sa loob I give my best sa opensa and depense,” he added.