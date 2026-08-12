San Juan distributes Emergency Go Bags to households

By Richielyn Canlas

Some of the 45,000 households in San Juan City began receiving Emergency Go Bags on Wednesday, Aug. 12, as part of the city’s continuing efforts to strengthen household-level disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Each Go bag contains the following: Safety helmet, first aid kit, rechargeable flashlight, power bank, raincoat / rain poncho, thermal blanket, KN95 masks, isopropyl alcohol, emergency handbook, whistle, glow stick, gauze pad, elastic bandage, t-bandage, povidone-iodine, band-aid, medical micropore paper tape, alcohol pad, trauma sheer, and cotton balls.

The mayor said that 45,000 households in the city will receive the Go Bags, with the distribution to be carried out in four phases—three phases this year and one next year, until all households have received them.

For District 2 residents, the distribution will begin on Thursday, Aug. 13.

The local government said the Mayor’s Office will provide the tickets to each barangay, which will then distribute them to residents.

Zamora reminded residents that the ticket recipient must personally claim the Emergency Go Bag and bring the ticket and a valid ID matching the name on it.

If the recipient is unavailable, a household member may claim the bag instead by presenting the recipient’s valid ID and their own valid ID.

He also said that residents are not allowed to ask another household to claim the bag for them, as a receiving copy must be signed by the beneficiary or their proxy.

“Bawal magpasabay ng tickets para sa ibang households. Hindi maaaring isang tao ang magdala ng tickets ng iba upang mag-claim para sa iba’t ibang household sapagkat may receiving copy na pipirmahan at dapat ang mismong benepisyaryo o ang proxy nito ang mag-receive,” the mayor explained.

“Isang ticket lamang bawat claimant ang ating papayagan, at kailangang pumirma sa receiving copy bilang patunay ng pagtanggap,” he added.

He also reminded them to follow the date and time indicated on their tickets to ensure an orderly distribution.

The local government said the initiative is part of the city’s disaster preparedness program, which aims to ensure that families have immediate access to basic emergency and first-aid supplies during disasters and other emergencies.