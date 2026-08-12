Alas Girls fall but are bound for best-ever finish in an FIVB world championship

SAN FELIPE, Chile — Alas Pilipinas Girls suffered a painful 19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 11-15 loss to world No. 12 Venezuela on Tuesday but still marched to the Round of 16 of the FIVB Volleyball Girls U17 World Championship here.

The Nationals made it to the knockout phase alongside powerhouse teams China, USA, Korea and Poland – thanks to two huge victories over world No. 8 Mexico and No. 20 Tunisia, plus a gritty stand against the Venezuelans.

By making it to the final 16 here, the Alas Pilipinas Girls have surpassed the Bryan Bagunas-led squad that fell just short of that stage at 19th in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship last year in the Philippines, and the team which placed 18th in the 1974 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Mexico.

Caera Celis had 24 points from 22 attacks and two aces, while Xyz Rayco delivered 19 from 17 attacks, a block and an ace as the Philippines closed pool play with a 2-3 win-loss record.

Jhaynna Bulandres, a starter in the previous matches, proved effective off the bench as she came up with timely hits in the third and fourth sets, scoring eight on six attacks and two blocks.

It’s a milestone still unfolding, as Alas Pilipinas, which also boasts Madele Gale, Resty Olaguir, Frances Ramos and Jhenica Sadia, seek a place in the last eight when it takes on South Korea on Wednesday in Los Andes.

The coaching staff said it’s an unexpected feat, noting that after securing the World Championship berth with a fifth-place finish in the Asian Volleyball Confederation U16 Women’s Championship in November last year, plans for a long training camp were dashed by leadership changes and management woes in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.