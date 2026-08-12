Enforcer shot dead after refusing to release impounded motorcycle

By Carla Bauto Dena

CAVITE – Authorities arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a local traffic enforcer, the Dasmariñas Component City Police Station (Dasmariñas CCPS) reported Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic violation on Aug. 8, when the victim and a co‑worker flagged down the suspect’s motorcycle after noticing that he and his female passenger were not wearing helmets.

Further checks revealed the motorcycle’s registration had expired, and the driver had no valid license, prompting the enforcers to impound the vehicle.

Several hours later, the suspect, identified as alias “Cesar,” returned to the intersection and demanded the release of his motorcycle.

When the victim refused, Cesar allegedly shot him in the head and fled.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but died a few hours later.

On Aug. 11, police arrested Cesar during a manhunt operation.

Seized from him were 2.4 grams of shabu and the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

He is now facing murder and drug charges, as well as a violation of the Commission on Elections gun ban in effect for the upcoming 2026 special election in Cavite’s 4th District.