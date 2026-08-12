Missing teenager found dead in Cagayan River

By Freddie Lazaro

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan — A 13‑year‑old boy who went missing after drowning in the Cagayan River in Enrile, Cagayan, was found dead Tuesday, August 11, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Gian Agpalasin of Barangay San Roque, Enrile.

The Task Force Lingkod Cagayan–Quick Response Team (TFLC‑QRT), which joined the search operation, recovered Agpalasin’s body near the portion of the river in Barangay Maddarulug Norte where he had reportedly gone swimming.

Agpalasin was one of two teenagers who drowned in the area on Monday. The other victim was identified as Jhony Baquiran of Barangay Maddarulug Sur.

Don Erickson Orje, Enrile municipal disaster risk reduction and management officer, said their office received the drowning report shortly after 11 a.m. and immediately dispatched responders to the area.

Baquiran’s body was recovered shortly after 1 p.m. and brought to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident occurred before noon while classes were ongoing in Enrile, although authorities have yet to determine why the two students were at the river.

The municipal government expressed condolences to the victims’ families and offered financial assistance, psychological support, and counseling.

Mayor Miguel Decena Jr. also ordered an investigation into the incident.