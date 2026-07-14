Construction worker runs amok, chases residents with switchblade in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 24‑year‑old construction worker was arrested after running amok and chasing residents with a switchblade knife in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, on Sunday night, July 12.

Police identified the suspect as “Christobal,” who first caused panic by hurling glass bottles at a covered basketball court along Road 6, UPNA Compound around 8:06 p.m.

Witnesses said he then brandished an eight‑inch switchblade and began chasing people, repeatedly threatening to kill one resident who tried to pacify him.

The terrified victim sought help from patrolling officers of the Payatas Bagong Silangan Police Station (PS 13).

Responding policemen found Christobal still openly carrying the knife and subdued him before anyone was harmed.

Recovered from the scene were the switchblade and broken glass bottles.

The suspect is now facing complaints for grave threats under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, alarms and scandals under Article 155, and illegal possession of a deadly weapon before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.