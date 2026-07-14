DSWD raises cash grant for pregnant women, young children under 4Ps

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started releasing a higher First 1,000 Days (F1KD) cash grant to qualified beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) under its expanded benefit package.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 10, Series of 2026, the enhanced package increases the monthly F1KD cash grant from ₱350 to ₱750 for eligible 4Ps beneficiaries for the health and nutrition needs of pregnant women and young children during the first 1,000 days of life.

DSWD said the initial rollout, which began on July 9, covers 5,536 newly qualified F1KD beneficiaries.

They will receive the increased monthly grant of ₱750 for Pay Period 3 covering May and June.

Existing F1KD beneficiaries will also begin receiving the higher grant starting Pay Period 3, following the implementation schedule set under the memorandum.

DSWD expects the expanded cash grant package to benefit more than 180,000 qualified beneficiaries nationwide this year.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive the cash assistance through their Land Bank of the Philippines cash cards or registered electronic wallet accounts.

The F1KD cash grant is an additional benefit provided to qualified 4Ps households to help cover the health and nutrition needs of pregnant women and children during the first 1,000 days of life, a period considered crucial for a child’s physical growth, brain development, and overall well-being.

“The increase demonstrates the government’s continued investment in building healthier Filipino families,” said 4Ps National Program Manager Mary Rose G. Oquindo Pasibi.

“By increasing the F1KD Cash Grant, we are strengthening our investment in the health and nutrition of pregnant women and young children. This reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Filipino child has the best possible start in life,” she said.

According to DSWD, the increase was approved after an assessment showed that the previous ₱350 monthly grant was no longer enough to keep pace with the rising costs of food, medicines, vitamins, transportation, and other basic needs of pregnant women and young children.

Eligibility requirements

To continue receiving the grant, beneficiaries must comply with program requirements, including regular prenatal and postnatal checkups, delivery in health facilities assisted by skilled health professionals, routine child health consultations, and age appropriate immunization for children up to 24 months old.

DSWD also urged active 4Ps beneficiaries with qualified family members to update their records by submitting a Beneficiary Updating System Form 5 through their assigned City or Municipal Link or through the I Registro online platform.

Supporting documents include a birth certificate or certificate of live birth for children aged up to 24 months, and a medical or health certificate for pregnant beneficiaries.

The F1KD strategy forms part of the health and nutrition component of the 4Ps program by promoting healthy pregnancies, proper nutrition during early childhood, and preventing stunting, malnutrition, and other nutrition related health problems.

Implemented under Republic Act No. 11310 or the 4Ps Act, the government’s flagship conditional cash transfer program provides assistance to poor and vulnerable families while encouraging investments in health, education, and human development.