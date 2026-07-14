SWS: Marcos satisfaction improves as more Filipinos express support

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s net satisfaction rating improved in June, rebounding from his record‑low in the previous quarter, largely due to a decline in public dissatisfaction and gains across key demographics and regions, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The Second Quarter 2026 survey, conducted June 20–29, showed that gross satisfaction with Marcos rose from 33 percent in March to 38 percent, while gross dissatisfaction fell from 49 percent to 45 percent.

This shift resulted in a net satisfaction score of ‑7, up eight points from his personal low of ‑15.

SWS noted that ratings improved across most areas: Balance Luzon climbed to +11, Visayas rose to ‑3, Metro Manila improved to ‑24, and Mindanao to ‑35.

Gains were also recorded in both rural (‑2 from ‑9) and urban areas (‑12 from ‑20).

By demographics, women’s net satisfaction rose from ‑15 to ‑7, while men’s improved from ‑16 to ‑7.

The largest increases came from respondents aged 25–34 and 35–44, both posting 19‑point jumps.

Educational groups also showed higher ratings, with the biggest surge among those who did not finish elementary school, rising 20 points to +17.

The survey highlighted that Marcos’ improved standing was driven by reduced dissatisfaction and stronger support among middle‑aged and less‑educated Filipinos, alongside regional gains in Luzon and the Visayas.