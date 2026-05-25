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DSWD urged to reform aid distribution after deaths in queues

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Photo from DSWD)

Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Rodolfo “Ompong” Ordanes has called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to urgently reform its aid distribution system after several beneficiaries died while waiting in line for government assistance.

Ordanes cited the case of a 73-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while lining up for the government’s ₱20-per-kilo rice program and cash aid, as well as a 55-year-old woman who collapsed and later died while waiting for ayuda at Quezon City Hall.

He also recalled an earlier incident involving a motorcycle rider who died while queuing for a ₱5,000 cash payout.

“These are not simple accidents. They are reminders that something is wrong with the way services are delivered to the people,” Ordanes said.

Key Reforms Urged:

  1. Strengthen beneficiary databases to ensure smoother distribution.
  2. Expand digital and door-to-door systems to reduce crowding.
  3. Improve crowd management and establish separate lanes for senior citizens, PWDs, and the sick.
  4. Maximize technology to minimize long waiting times and exposure to extreme weather.

Ordanes criticized the DSWD for allegedly prioritizing visibility and publicity over safety, urging the agency to focus instead on reforms that protect vulnerable Filipinos.

“As a representative of senior citizens, I cannot accept that people are placed in dangerous situations just to receive assistance. Aid should save lives, not cause their loss,” he stressed. (Ellson Quismorio)

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