World No. 2 Nakamura competing in 1st WR Bughouse Championship in Taguig

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, the world’s second highest rated chess player, is expected to draw much attention when he takes part in the inaugural WR Bughouse Championship set June 1 and 2 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taguig.

Nakamura, who is currently holding on to No. 2 in the live rankings with a rating of 2792 and behind only former world champion Magnus Carlsen’s 2841.4, will partner with organizing WR Chess founder Wadim Rosenstein, who has shelled out the total money pot of $100,000, or a whopping P6.1 million.

The champion pair of the two-day event, which is being co-organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), will pocket $50,000 (around P3 million) plus a trophy and gold medals.

The runner up and the third placer will take home $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, while the fourth will pocket $6,000, fifth to eighth $2,000 each, ninth to 20th $500 apiece.

At press time, at least 53 teams or 106 players have made the cut, including Filipino pairs of GM Daniel Quizon and IM Eric Labog, GM Darwin Laylo and FM David Elorta, IMs Jem Garcia and Pau Bersamina, and WGM Janelle Mae Frayna and WIM Ruelle Canino.

Another American, 23-year-old GM Awonder Liang, is also seeing action.

Bughouse, or transfer chess, has the same chess moves except that the pieces captured will go directly to his or her teammate, who will then use it on the next move with each player given five minutes apiece without increments.

The first to win, whether it’s via checkmate, resignation or time forfeiture, will win the duel.

No automatic checkmate is allowed for the captured pieces while the event also implements a unique pawn promotion rule where the promoted piece will come from what’s available on the opponent’s pieces.

The event will have a 12-round elimination format with the top eight fighting it out in a knockout format until only one team remains which will be declared champion.