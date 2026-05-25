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‘We will find a way’: Isko vows aid for Parola fire victims

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Smoke rises from the charred remains of houses at Parola Compound, Gate 46, Binondo, Manila on Sunday, May 24, a day after a massive fire swept through the coastal community. (Photo by John Louie Abrina)

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed sustained assistance for families displaced by the recent fire in Parola Compound, Binondo, assuring them that the city government will provide support as they recover.

Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony on May 25, Domagoso acknowledged the hardship faced by more than 2,000 families who lost their homes in the blaze.

“It’s a very challenging week ahead of us with our fellow Manileños affected by the fire,” he said.

The mayor assured evacuees that the local government is working to deliver immediate relief.

“In our own little way, we will find a way to bring good news to our fellow Manileños,” he said.

Despite the devastation, Domagoso expressed optimism about the community’s recovery, invoking faith and resilience: “After the rain, there’s a rainbow. With God’s mercy, we will overcome.” (Diann Calucin)

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