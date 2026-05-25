‘We will find a way’: Isko vows aid for Parola fire victims

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed sustained assistance for families displaced by the recent fire in Parola Compound, Binondo, assuring them that the city government will provide support as they recover.

Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony on May 25, Domagoso acknowledged the hardship faced by more than 2,000 families who lost their homes in the blaze.

“It’s a very challenging week ahead of us with our fellow Manileños affected by the fire,” he said.

The mayor assured evacuees that the local government is working to deliver immediate relief.

“In our own little way, we will find a way to bring good news to our fellow Manileños,” he said.

Despite the devastation, Domagoso expressed optimism about the community’s recovery, invoking faith and resilience: “After the rain, there’s a rainbow. With God’s mercy, we will overcome.” (Diann Calucin)