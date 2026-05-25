Woman arrested for extorting money from former lover

A 26-year-old woman, identified by police as “Jessica,” was arrested in an entrapment operation in Pasig City after allegedly extorting about ₱600,000 from her former lover, a 36-year-old bank employee known only as “Wilfred.”

Authorities said Jessica had been demanding money since March 9, 2026, threatening to expose sensitive details about their past affair, which reportedly took place between December 2024 and January 2025.

The latest demand came on May 22, when Jessica allegedly asked Wilfred for ₱6,000 to cover enrollment expenses.

This prompted him to seek police assistance, leading to an entrapment operation at a coffee shop in Ortigas Centre on May 23.

Jessica was arrested after receiving marked money consisting of one genuine ₱1,000 bill and five fake notes.

Police confirmed that Jessica was informed of her rights and underwent mandatory medical and X-ray examinations. Charges are now being prepared against her.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) reiterated its campaign against extortion and urged the public to report similar cases, stressing that Jessica’s arrest highlights the risks of blackmail tied to past relationships. (Trixee Rosel)