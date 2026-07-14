Probe eyed over rising electric bills amid ‘bill shock’ complaints

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has filed a resolution seeking a Senate investigation into the surge in electricity bills, citing unexplained charges, alleged irregularities in meter readings, and system losses that consumers are forced to shoulder.

In Senate Resolution No. 511, filed Monday, July 13, Lacson urged the appropriate committee to scrutinize the continuing rate hikes to strengthen transparency, accountability, and consumer protection in the power sector.

He noted that residential electricity rates in the Philippines remain among the highest in Southeast Asia, second only to Singapore, placing a heavy financial burden on households and businesses.

The senator pointed out that while global supply constraints, fuel costs, and foreign exchange rates contribute to price fluctuations, consumers have reported “bill shock” from sudden increases, particularly in Meralco’s charges.

From January to July 2026, Meralco’s residential rate rose from ₱13.2730 per kWh to ₱14.8261 per kWh, despite temporary declines.

Lacson also flagged concerns over system loss charges, including those linked to electricity pilferage and illegal connections, which law‑abiding customers end up paying for.

He stressed that passing such losses onto consumers rewards inefficiency and weakens incentives for distributors to curb pilferage.

The proposed inquiry aims to determine whether regulatory mechanisms are adequately protecting consumers from excessive or avoidable increases, and whether reforms are needed to ensure fair and affordable electricity rates.