‘Captain Phillips’ shines brightest for San Juan Knights

The San Juan Knights piled a big lead before coasting to an 80-73 victory over Zamboanga SiKat on Saturday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

A jumper by Gerry Abadiano gave San Juan an 80-60 spread with 4 minutes and 15 seconds left, assuring the Knights of their fourth victory against a loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

San Juan went silent the rest of the way, however, while Zamboanga, behind Reggz Gabat and Paeng Are, persevered to reduce the gap of their fourth loss in five starts at the final buzzer.

Mike Phillips shone for the Knights with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, earning best player honors.

The 6-foot-8 Phillips, who regaled the crowd with a two-handed slam in the third quarter, was supported by AC Soberano with 11 points and 2 assists, and James Kwekuteye with 11 points.

With San Juan in control, 14 of the 15 Knights fielded by Coach Alex Angeles managed to score, save for their Top Gun Orlan Wamar.

San Juan trails only Caloocan (6-0), Gensan (5-0) and Quezon Province (3-0) in the chase for playoff spots.

Zamboanga got 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists from former San Sebastian College star Paeng Are, 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists from Inand Val Fornilos, and 10 points from Gabat.

The game was tight, 26-25, until San Juan, behind AC Soberano and Royce Alforque, dropped a 15-1 bomb to pull away at the half, 41-29.