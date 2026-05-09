SMB downs Phoenix, enters playoffs on three-game streak

By REYNALD MAGALLON

San Miguel shrugged off a tough stand from Phoenix and came away with a 116-104 victory in the penultimate day of eliminations in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, May 9.

The Beermen rode on a pivotal 18-6 run in the final frame to create the much-needed separation and end the eliminations on the back of a three-game win streak.

Bennie Boatwright fired 34 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists while Jericho Cruz chipped in 20 points. Don Trollano chipped in 13, CJ Perez 12 and June Mar Fajardo with only seven but collared 16 rebounds.

With the win, SMB finished the elims with a 7-5 record although its placing remained to be seen as the standings can still change depending on the result of the last two games on Sunday.

Phoenix, with the loss, fell to a 6-6 slate and could finish either at seventh or eighth spot.

Meanwhile, Converge concluded its mid-season campaign on a good note after outgunning Blackwater 136-122.

Juan Gomez de Liano led the balanced attack for the FiberXers with 25 points while Justine Baltazar added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Calvin Abueva finished with 15 points while Justin Arana and Donovan Smith chalked up 12 apiece.

Converge ended the tournament with a 5-7 record although it got some positives to carry over to the next conference.