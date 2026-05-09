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La Salle achieves historic ‘Sweet 16’, dethrones NU in rousing fashion

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Angel Canino said it first, and she made it work.

De La Salle University stayed true to its words as it completed a historic “Sweet 16” after dismantling reigning champion National University in Game 2, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, to reclaim the UAAP crown this Season 88 women’s volleyball Finals at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Apart from avenging their previous two Finals losses to the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Spikers achieved a perfect season – the very same feat that was achieved by NU in Season 84 nearly four years ago.

It marked the 13th overall crown for the Taft-based squad and long time head coach Ramil De Jesus.

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