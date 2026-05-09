La Salle achieves historic ‘Sweet 16’, dethrones NU in rousing fashion

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Angel Canino said it first, and she made it work.

De La Salle University stayed true to its words as it completed a historic “Sweet 16” after dismantling reigning champion National University in Game 2, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, to reclaim the UAAP crown this Season 88 women’s volleyball Finals at the jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Apart from avenging their previous two Finals losses to the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Spikers achieved a perfect season – the very same feat that was achieved by NU in Season 84 nearly four years ago.

It marked the 13th overall crown for the Taft-based squad and long time head coach Ramil De Jesus.