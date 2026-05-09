Capital1’s Gaston-Doromal duo reaches BVR On Tour Sipalay Open quarters

SIPALAY CITY – Capital1’s Pauline Gaston and Roma Mae Doromal relishes the opportunity to play in the the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) On Tour Sipalay Open Saturday, May 9 here.

Aside from playing in the BVR for the first time in their post-collegiate careers, it was a reunion of sorts for Gaston and Doromal, who last played together when they steered Ateneo to a bronze medal finish in UAAP in 2019 (Season 82).

“Super happy ako na I got to play again with ate Pongs. Super saya na kasama ako. Enjoy lang every game,” Doromal said.

Gaston and Doromal reached Sunday’s quarterfinal after securing a 1-1 record in Pool A.

In their opening match, Gaston and Doromal subdued Sipalay’s Jastine Amaro and Kimberly Debuyan, 21-14, 21-18. The Solar Spikers gave fellow Lady Eagles alumnis Bea Tan and Fille Cayetano everything to handle before dropping a 14-21, 19-21 decision before a packed Poblacion Beach.

“Actually we are very grateful sa experience na maglaro kami together. Nakakasabay kami sa level ng competition. Binigyan din namin ng magandang fight ang kalaban,” Doromal said.

“Ang dami-dami naming natutunan and we are so excited for more BVR appearances,” she added.

Doromal last appeared in the Tour in March 2019 when she played alongside her elder sister Roma Joy during the Puerto Galera and Santa Fe swing.

Meanwhile, Gaston’s most recent BVR stint was in September 2018 in Grand Ola in Lianga, Surigao del Sur where she paired with Jules Samonte for Ateneo.

“Nakakapag-in game adjustment kami, which is I’m so proud naman. In game kami magde-decide na magba-block ako Roms (Doromal), anong gagawin naming defensive patterns. Yung mga strategies namin, nailabas which is I’m proud kasi. Siya (Doromal) ang nagiging coach ko, siya yung nagle-lead sa akin. I’m happy and that’s why she’s the Capital1 team captain, I let her lead and I trust her,” Gaston said.

Ranged against Tan and Cayetano, who were part of Ateneo team which placed second in 2011 (Season 71), Gaston and Doromal may have fell short of winning another match but sharing the same court with the BVR founders is the fun part.

“It’s a privilege talaga to play against them kasi mga idols po namin, nilu-look up po namin. I’m happy na nasa same court kami,” Doromal said.

Cayetano and Tan later became the Pool A winners after sweeping Amaro and Debuyan, 21-14, 21-17.

In other women’s pool play results, Beach Volleyball Manila 2’s Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola swept Pool C after beating National University 1’s Nuvali Open champoions Vilmarie Toos and Honey Grace Cordero, 26-24, 21-11, and Australia’s Brooke Ronan and Elena Hillard, 21-19, 21-13.

In their first sand court appearance this year, 33rd Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Sisi Rondina and Dij Rodriguez overcame a slow start to beat BVM 1’s Kly Orillaneda and Euri Eslapor, 25-23, 21-15 in Pool D.

Alas’ Sunny Villapando and Gen Eslapor, determined to bounce back from a runner-up finish in the previous leg, defeated NU 2’s Kat Epa and Kizil Quijote, 21-14, 21-18, in Pool B. Epa and Quijote returned with a 25-23, 21-17 conquest of Bacolod’s Erjane Magdato and Bianca Lizares.

The BVR’s return was made possible in partnership with the City Government of Sipalay under Mayor Maria Gina M. Lizares which aims to promote sports among the youth and to boost the local tourism industry.

“This is a big boost to our tourism efforts. That’s why we always want to host sports activities like this in our city,” Lizares said during the welcome dinner Friday.

The BVR remains true in promoting beach volleyball lifestyle in the Philippines by providing a platform for athletes to train, develop their skills, build a community and compete in high-level tournaments all over the country.

“BVR has been part of our journey as well. They manage to attract a lot of tourists not only local but also foreign tourists to come and watch the games,” Lizares said.

In men’s results, University of Santo Tomas’ Dom Gabito and JM Lagaran overwhelmed Sipalay’s John Mirasol and Rogelio Leon III, 21-6, 21-14, BVM’s Edwin Tolentino and Lerry Francisco stunned Alas’ Ranran Abdilla and Ronniel Rosales, 21-19, 22-20, NU’s Sky Gemarino and

Alex Iraya beat Malaysia 2’s Noraiman Shah and Baginda Senusi, 21-18, 21-15, La Salle’s Andraie Falcis and John Oracion won over Malaysia 1’s Adam Harif and Zuhairi Abdullah, 22-20, 16-21, 15-9.

NU’s Gemarino and Iraya later prevailed over Sipalay’s Mirasol and De Leon III, 21-9, 21-11, Alas’ Abdilla and Rosales rebounded with a 21-12, 21-8 rout of La Salle’s Falcis and Oracion.

UST’s Gabito and Lagaran downed Malaysia 2’s Noraiman and Baginda, 21-14, 21-10, for a 2-0 card while BVM’s Tolentino and Francisco bested Malaysia’s Adam and Zuhairi, 21-13, 21-16, to remain unbeaten.

The quarterfinal, semifinal, and medal matches set on Sunday.

Aside from the matches, there will be the BVR Sandroots program at 3 p.m. Sunday.