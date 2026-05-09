Viva, ALV Talent Circuit join forces to launch new wave of stars

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

ALV Talent Circuit, founded by talent manager Arnold Vegafria, has officially joined forces with Viva Artists Agency (VAA) in a strategic partnership aimed at developing a new generation of Filipino talents, many of whom come from the pageant world.

The collaboration is set to give 10 emerging women stronger exposure and opportunities across television, film, music, and digital platforms under Viva’s expanding entertainment ecosystem.

Viva Entertainment President and CEO Vic Del Rosario said the partnership was built on a long-standing professional relationship with Vegafria.

“Si Arnold, matagal ko nang kaibigan. Sixteen years old pa lang siya, nagpo-promote na kami ng concert,” Del Rosario said.

He added that the decision to formalize the partnership was driven by the need to streamline talent development.

“Matagal na kaming nagsasama, may mga artista kami na co-managed. Sabi ko sa kanya, bakit hindi tayo magsanib-puwersa para hindi mo na ikinakalat-kalat sa iba-iba?”

Del Rosario noted that Viva’s expanding platforms, including Viva One, film production, and music, can now better support the talents under ALV.

“We need more artists… So this is the start of our collaboration. Thank you, Arnold, for the trust,” he said.

He also highlighted the versatility of the talents discovered during auditions.

“Magagaling kumanta, magagaling mag-host. So gawin na nating wholesale, huwag nang tingi-tingi.”

The ALV Talent Circuit roster under the partnership includes a strong lineup of beauty queens and performers: Zia Ainhize Arboleda, Nikki Buenafe, Meridith Bobadilla, Beatriz Angela Ocampo, Tracy Maureen Perez, MJ Suarez, Carla Jane Torcido, Erika Marie Davis, Keylyn Pan Trajano, Alyssa Geronimo, and Margarette Briton.

Many of them are established pageant titleholders transitioning into entertainment careers.

Among them, Tracy Maureen Perez, Miss World Philippines 2021, previously placed in the Top 12 at Miss World, while Nikki Buenafe is the reigning Face of Beauty International. Others, like Beatriz Angela Ocampo and Meridith Bobadilla, have also made strong international and national pageant finishes.

The group also includes multi-talented performers such as Davis, a singer-actress with TV and film credits, and Geronimo, a model and theater performer who also works as a senior US tax accountant.

Trajano, meanwhile, made history as one of the first transwomen to compete in major female pageants in the Philippines and abroad, further broadening the representation within the roster.

Meanwhile, Viva Entertainment President and CEO Vincent del Rosario emphasized that Viva remains open to transitioning talents into different formats, including VMX projects, depending on their readiness.

“It depends on the artist… We won’t force them, but if they’re open to it, it’s an exciting opportunity,” he said.

He added that VMX offers global reach for Filipino talents.

“Maganda rin na may global exposure agad yung talents… na-prove namin ‘yan.”

The partnership between VAA and ALV Talent Circuit signals a stronger push to professionalize and elevate pageant-bred talents into mainstream entertainment, positioning them for broader careers in film, television, music, and digital content.