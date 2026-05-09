Darryl Yap, Jerald Napoles explain the heart behind ‘Love, Ngo’

From the moment “Love, Ngo” was announced, director Darryl Yap and actor Jerald Napoles already knew the film would spark conversation.

The movie, a prequel centered on Ngongo, the breakout character from “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” dives into the life of a young man living with cleft lip and palate as he navigates love, rejection, friendship, and self-worth.

In a sit-down interview, Darryl admitted criticism was inevitable, especially from those who may view the film’s comedic approach as offensive.

“Hindi ho malayo,” he said when asked about possible backlash. “Actually meron na nga ho. Pero kung mapapansin ninyo, may mga totoong may cleft lip sa cast and all of them agree na maganda ang pagkakalatag namin sa story.”

For the filmmaker, involving people who actually live with cleft conditions helped ground the project in authenticity rather than mockery.

One of them is viral personality Jack Argota, who welcomed the opportunity to be part of a mainstream film.

“Mabuti nga na may mga ganitong pelikula kasi kung wala, maka-cast ba kami? Hindi e,” Jack shared. “Kaya laking pasalamat ko kay Direk Darryl.”

Jerald, meanwhile, said he intentionally avoided softening his portrayal of Ngongo.

“Mas nakaka-offend kapag half-baked ang portrayal mo,” he explained. “Kung ano ang hinihingi ng character, ibinigay ko.”

The actor stressed that the role was never about exaggerating a condition for laughs, but portraying a person fully, flaws, humor, pain, and all.

“Para sa akin wala naman silang kaibahan sa atin, nagkataon lang na may cleft palate,” he added.

The film follows Ngongo, a hardworking young man helping at his mother’s burger stand while volunteering at The Cleft Lip and Palate Foundation. There, he meets Scarlet, the woman who becomes his first love.

But when Scarlet’s family rejects him because of his condition and social status, Ngongo spirals into insecurity, slowly forgetting the people who have loved and accepted him all along.

Beyond the romance and comedy, “Love, Ngo” aims to tell a story about dignity, acceptance, and self-love, themes Darryl believes are rarely explored through characters with visible facial differences.

Also starring Candy Pangilinan, Gina Alajar, Malupiton, Jobelyn Manuel and Louise Delos Reyes, “Love, Ngo” opens in cinemas nationwide on June 3.