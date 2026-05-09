Dog chasing armed riders shot dead in Isabela

By FREDDIE LAZARO

RAMON, Isabela – Public outrage erupted after a dog that chased motorcycle-riding gunmen along the Isabela–Alfonso Lista Road in Barangay Ambatali was fatally shot by one of the riders, an incident captured on CCTV and widely condemned online.

Police Major Jay-ar Olya-on, chief of the Ramon police station, said on Saturday that investigators have reviewed closed-circuit television footage from several areas traversed by the suspects and conducted follow-up operations, but their identities remain unknown.

The April 24 incident, captured on surveillance cameras, quickly spread online and drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Investigation showed the dog was near its owner’s house when the motorcycle passed by. The animal chased the riders, who then returned, with one of them shooting the dog with a 9mm pistol. The dog died on the spot.

Many condemned the act and called for justice and the immediate arrest of the suspects. Others, however, argued that stray dogs chasing motorists can cause accidents, siding with the riders.

Backtracking showed that the suspects came from Alfonso Lista, Ifugao, and exited toward the national highway leading to San Mateo, Isabela.

The suspects were also seen passing through the town of Cabatuan toward Cauayan City.

However, due to the numerous entrance and exit points in the city, authorities are having difficulty determining their whereabouts, especially since there were no witnesses on the incident.

Police said CCTV footage captured the motorcycle’s license plate but the image was unclear.

Authorities are now enhancing the footage to identify the motorcycle owner and the person who shot the dog.

Olya-on said that there is an ordinance in Ramon mandating residents to tie their dogs but the shooting is unacceptable.

He said the incident could have been reported to the barangay so the dog owner could face the appropriate penalty if negligence is proven.

He added that aside from violating the Animal Welfare Act, the suspects may also face charges of indiscriminate firing, as well as illegal possession of firearm if the gun used was unregistered.

If it is established that the dog owner violated regulations due to her pet chasing motorists, she may face appropriate sanctions.

Olya-on reminded fur parents to restrain their dogs or prevent them from leaving their house to prevent similar incidents.

Police appealed to residents to cooperate in the investigation and submit any information or CCTV footages that could help identify the suspects.