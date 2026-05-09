Indian moneylender gunned down in Caloocan

Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and killed a 40-year-old Indian national engaged in the lending business while he was driving his motorcycle in Caloocan City on Friday morning, May 8.

Police said the attack happened along Kabatuhan Road in Barangay Deparo, where two suspects on another motorcycle approached the victim and fired at him at close range before fleeing toward Deparo Road.

Investigators suspect the killing was linked to the victim’s lending operations.

His wife disclosed that he had struggled to collect payments from borrowers, some of whom allegedly avoided him, leading to heated confrontations over unpaid debts.

Authorities ruled out robbery as a motive.

At the crime scene, police recovered five empty shells, three deformed slugs, and one live round of ammunition from a .45-caliber firearm.

The evidence has been turned over to the Northern Police District Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the suspects and establish their identities. (Hannah Nicol)