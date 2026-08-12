Bonoan testifies Bernardo submitted Revilla’s DPWH project lists

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

Former Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan testified Wednesday, Aug. 12, that then Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo submitted to him the project lists of former Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. under the department’s Senate leadership fund.

Bonoan appeared before the Sandiganbayan Third Division in the malversation case against Revilla.

The prosecution asked Bonoan how Revilla’s project list for fiscal year 2025 was submitted and what made him certain that the projects transmitted through Bernardo were indeed those of Revilla.

“I know very well that Undersecretary Bernardo is very close to Senator Revilla and Senator [Jinggoy] Estrada. In fact, I also recall that in 2024, he was the one who submitted the list of projects under the leadership fund for Senator Revilla,” Bonoan said.

He added that Bernardo also submitted proposed amendments to Revilla’s project list, which Bonoan forwarded to Undersecretary Ma. Catalina Cabral as she finalized the DPWH’s errata for submission to Congress.

Bonoan explained that the leadership fund was created in 2024 as an ad hoc allocation in the DPWH budget for senators’ priority projects, following substantial cuts to the department’s 2023 budget.

Senators could submit requests through staff or DPWH undersecretaries, with projects vetted by Cabral’s office before inclusion in the General Appropriations Act.

He testified that Bernardo also submitted leadership fund project lists for other senators, including Bong Go and Robin Padilla, aside from Revilla and Estrada.

During cross‑examination, Bonoan invoked his right to remain silent when asked about Bernardo’s allegation in a plunder case that he was part of a scheme involving kickbacks from DPWH projects.

The hearing is part of the Sandiganbayan’s proceedings in the malversation case against Revilla involving a ₱92.8‑million flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan.