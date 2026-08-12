Leila Cruz joins PLDT High Speed Hitters

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Leila Cruz has found a new home in the PLDT High Speed Hitters after spending two years with Capital1 in the Premier Volleyball League.

The High Speed Hitters made the announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with Cruz reuniting with former De La Salle teammate Alleiah Malaluan.

“Aim just got sharper. You can never be late to your own time to shine. Opposite hitter Leila Cruz joins the High Speed Hitters starting in the 2026-2027 PVL season!” the post read.

“We are excited to see you at your best on the taraflex court! You got this and we gotchu!” it added.

The No. 2 overall pick in the inaugural PVL Draft, the opposite spiker also expected to join forces with La Salle alumnae Kianna Dy, Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron, Mika Reyes and Jessa Ordiales.

The High Speed Hitters seek another crown after winning the On Tour and Invitational titles last year.