PAGASA warns ‘habagat’ rains to persist, flooding risks loom

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to dump rains over Luzon and parts of Western Visayas on Thursday, August 13, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

Weather specialist Leanne Loreto cautioned that persistent monsoon rains may trigger flooding and landslides, especially in areas already saturated by heavy rainfall in recent days.

PAGASA said occasional moderate to heavy rains are expected in Zambales and Bataan, while Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, the rest of Central Luzon, Camarines Norte, Aklan, Antique, and Capiz may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will generally have fair weather, though isolated rain showers or thunderstorms may still occur in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, PAGASA noted that Tropical Storm Nangka, located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is moving away from the country and will not affect local weather conditions.