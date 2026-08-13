Dave Ildefonso shines again for Abra; Batangas bounces back

Defending champion Abra Solid North and Batangas City beat their opponents on Wednesday, Dec. 12, to stay on top of their respective divisions in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Abra Weavers routed the Bulacan Kuyas, 110-84, in the first game, while the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics thwarted the Imus Yangkees, 88-80, in the nightcap of another triple-bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

Abra extended its winning run to 17 and climbed to a 19-1 record in the North division, ahead of San Juan (16-2), Caloocan (17-3) and Ilagan Isabela (13-8) in the chase for playoff spots.

Batangas quelled Imus’ final rally to rise to 16-3 in the South division, where it towed Quezon Province (13-3), Binan (17-4), Gensan (15-4) and Cebu (17-5).

The Cebu Greats trounced the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 80-52, in the second game to keep in line for a top 4 finish and the homecourt advantage that goes with it in the quarterfinal playoffs.

Mark Meneses led Cebu with 14 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Wowie Escosio with 10 points and 6 rebounds, homegrown Elmer Echavez with 9 points and 3 rebounds, and Cebuano legend Dondon Hontiveros with 9 points, all from the 3-point zone.

Abra’s Dave Ildefonso, the reigning MVP, posted 23 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds to capture his fifth straight best player honors for Abra.

Alfred Batino supported with 13 points and 6 rebounds; Raven Gonzales, last year’s top rookie, contributed 13 points and 4 rebounds; Jake Figueroa chalked up 10 points, 7 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds; and 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes carded 10 points plus 2 rebounds.