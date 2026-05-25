Pampanga building collapse deaths rise to 3; 17 still missing

Authorities confirmed three fatalities — one Malaysian national and two local workers — while 17 individuals remain missing as a massive search and rescue operation continues following the collapse of a nine-story building in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, Pampanga.

At least 47 people were reported affected, with 26 rescued, including one Malaysian national, though dozens sustained injuries.

Rescue teams are intensifying efforts amid unstable debris and the risk of secondary collapse.

More than 744 personnel from multiple agencies have been deployed to the site, working around the clock to locate survivors.

The Pasig City government dispatched 15 responders from its Fire and Rescue Unit and Pasig Emergency, equipped with life detectors, breaching tools, rescue trucks, and ambulances.

Their deployment was coordinated with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

Additional reinforcements include the Muntinlupa K9 Search and Rescue team, which successfully located a survivor in the early hours of May 25.

Continuous monitoring and clearing operations remain in progress as rescuers strive to account for all missing workers. (Liezle Basa Iñigo, Richielyn Canlas, and Jonathan Hicap)