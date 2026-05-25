PVL Draft Lottery to spark tug-of-war over Solomon

The stakes have never been higher for the Premier Volleyball League’s bottom four teams. tonight, May 25, a single ping-pong ball could alter the landscape of Philippine volleyball as the annual PVL Draft Lottery takes center stage at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City, effectively launching a high-stakes tug-of-war for the services of international standout Alyssa Solomon.

The lottery, which will be telecast live on One Sports’ The Starting Lineup at 6:30 p.m., will lock in the order of the first four picks for the much-anticipated PVL Rookie Draft on June 3 at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

While four teams are bracing for a night that could define their futures, every eye in the league is fixed on a singular prize: Solomon. The 6-foot-1 opposite hitter from National University – fresh off an overseas stint with Japan SV.League powerhouse Osaka Marvelous and a historic silver-medal run with Alas Pilipinas, beat Friday’s application deadline to officially declare for the draft. Her rare combination of height, championship pedigree and international experience has transformed the proceedings into a literal sweepstakes.

Mathematically, Capital1 holds the statistical advantage to land the coveted No. 1 pick, entering the draw with a 40 percent probability. Galeries Tower follows closely with a 30 percent chance, while ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho hold 20 percent and 10 percent odds, respectively.

However, as the league’s brief history has shown, probability is far from a guarantee. In last year’s lottery, the Nxled Chameleons held the highest odds but suffered a heartbreaking slide down to the fourth overall pick, paving the way for Capital1 to secure the top selection.

Should the bouncing balls swing in favor of Capital1 again, it would set up a blockbuster collegiate reunion, pairing Solomon with her former NU co-MVP Bella Belen. More so, it would also solidify Capital1 as an instant championship favorite.

The franchise is already loaded for a massive breakout after capitalizing on Cignal’s sudden leave of absence, acquiring powerhouse hitters Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos. Adding a generational talent like Solomon to a core that already boasts Belen, Gandler and Santos would instantly transform Capital1 from a rising contender into the team to beat.

But if Galeries Tower captures the top spot, Solomon could be the franchise-altering savior the team desperately needs.

While Solomon is the undisputed crown jewel of the draft, the pool remains incredibly deep. Also expected to headline the rookie class are two of her Hustle & Groove agency stablemates: four-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker Niña Ytang and two-time UAAP Best Libero Detdet Pepito, alongside playmaker Camille Lamina.

League commissioner Sherwin Malonzo will preside over tonight’s high-stakes proceedings alongside a representative from the Games and Amusements Board.

Hours before the balls drop, the PVL will release the complete, approved list of draft applicants eligible for the mandatory Rookie Draft Combine, scheduled for May 28 to 29 at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City. Applicants will still have until June 1 to withdraw their names from the pool.

The 2026 PVL Rookie Draft is supported by Buffalo’s Wings and Things, Ibis Styles Manila, Novotel Manila, and Gameville. For the Draft Lottery, however, the strategies are laid bare, the applications are signed, and four franchises can only hold their breath and pray that lady luck hands them the keys to the Solomon era.

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