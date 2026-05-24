BoxingSports

Weljon Mindoro stakes unbeaten card against Mexican foe in US return

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Rising Filipino fighter Weljon Mindoro

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Undefeated Filipino middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro is making his return to the ring when he takes on Mexican Elias Espadas in a 10-round bout at the University of Texas in Arlington, USA on June 5.

It will be the first time for the 26-year-old hard puncher to fight in the US since winning a bronze medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Mindoro successfully returned to the professional boxing scene when he knocked out Indonesian Wellem Reyk last February in the inaugural fight card promoted by Olympian and fellow pro-boxer Eumir Marcial in Zamboanga City.

The pride of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur is packing a record of 16 wins all by way of knockout against one draw.

Espadas, on the other hand, is coming in with a wealth of experience, having fought through 32 fights, compiling 23 wins, eight losses and a draw with 16 knockout victories.

The 35-year-old middleweight was a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino and World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super welterweight champion.

Spence out of Pacquiao fight with eye injury, Ugas to step in
Me, afraid?
Yulo finishes 8th in all-around final
Young Filipinas clinch historic Asian Cup berth
Ohtani bags 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year awards, ties Michael Jordan for 1 shy of record
Share This Article
Previous Article Young guns Eala, Mboko take on Fernandez, Shnaider in French Open doubles opener

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Young guns Eala, Mboko take on Fernandez, Shnaider in French Open doubles opener
Sports Tennis
Cavs sink into dangerous 0-3 hole as Knicks keep rolling on road with one win away to NBA Finals
Basketball Sports
An Ebola treatment tent is set ablaze again in eastern Congo with 18 suspected cases escaping
News
40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern California
News