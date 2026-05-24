Weljon Mindoro stakes unbeaten card against Mexican foe in US return

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Undefeated Filipino middleweight prospect Weljon Mindoro is making his return to the ring when he takes on Mexican Elias Espadas in a 10-round bout at the University of Texas in Arlington, USA on June 5.

It will be the first time for the 26-year-old hard puncher to fight in the US since winning a bronze medal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

Mindoro successfully returned to the professional boxing scene when he knocked out Indonesian Wellem Reyk last February in the inaugural fight card promoted by Olympian and fellow pro-boxer Eumir Marcial in Zamboanga City.

The pride of Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur is packing a record of 16 wins all by way of knockout against one draw.

Espadas, on the other hand, is coming in with a wealth of experience, having fought through 32 fights, compiling 23 wins, eight losses and a draw with 16 knockout victories.

The 35-year-old middleweight was a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino and World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Americas super welterweight champion.