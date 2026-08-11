No paws left behind: QC opens refuge for rescued pets amid flooding

By Trixee Rosel

When the waters rise, even the city’s four-legged residents need somewhere safe to go—and in Quezon City, rescued animals now have a place of refuge.

A Pet Evacuation Area in Barangay Bagong Silangan had sheltered 64 pets rescued from areas still affected by floods as of Monday, Aug. 10.

Set up by the Quezon City Veterinary Department, the facility provides temporary shelter for stray and owned animals rescued from flood-affected areas.

For rescuers, the facility also provides a designated place to bring animals after they are pulled from danger, addressing the need for safe temporary shelter during emergencies.

Veterinarians and the QC Veterinary Response Team are on standby to care for the animals and monitor their condition as the weather situation continues.

“The Department continues to provide assistance and ensure the welfare of the evacuated animals during the ongoing weather situation,” the Quezon City Veterinary Department said.

The Pet Evacuation Area is part of the Quezon City local government’s disaster response amid continued rains brought by the southwest monsoon or “habagat,” with evacuation sites designated in areas threatened by flooding or landslides.

The city government reminded pet owners who need to evacuate to bring their animals with them and not leave them behind, while keeping them safe, dry, and properly cared for at evacuation areas.