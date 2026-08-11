400 evacuated as La Mesa Dam overflows amid heavy rains

By Trixee Rosel

More than 400 residents of Barangay North Fairview in Quezon City were evacuated after La Mesa Dam exceeded its spilling level early Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) recorded the dam’s water level at 80.20 meters at 5 a.m., surpassing its 80.15‑meter overflow threshold.

North Fairview was among the first areas affected by flooding linked to the dam overflow, prompting the preemptive evacuation of residents in low‑lying areas.

According to the barangay’s evacuation update, 161 families or 429 individuals were staying at the North Fairview High School evacuation center, while 17 others sought refuge at the UNFHAI Covered Court. The barangay hall was also placed on standby as an additional evacuation site should more residents need shelter.

Amid rising floodwaters, the Philippine Red Cross Quezon City Chapter (PRCQC) deployed an eight‑member water rescue team and ambulance personnel to assist residents stranded in waist‑ to chest‑deep waters in Sitio Kumunoy and Sitio Uno.

Rescuers prioritized children, senior citizens, and other vulnerable residents, transporting them to a first aid station set up at the North Fairview High School evacuation center.

Excess water from La Mesa Dam is expected to affect other low‑lying areas along the Tullahan River, including parts of Valenzuela, Caloocan, Malabon, and Navotas.

Authorities urged residents in flood‑prone communities to remain alert and evacuate immediately when advised, rather than wait for floodwaters to rise further.