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Dog rescue offers hope amid Baguio landslide

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The dog rescued from the landslide. (Photo from via Zaldy Comanda)

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY – A dog which belongs to one of the victims of a landslide here was rescued by rescuers from the Baguio City police, bringing a small but meaningful moment of hope in the midst of the heartbreak 24 hours after the collapse occurred.

The dog’s owner was reportedly among the victims of the landslide at Barangay Guisad Surong, Baguio City, during the height heavy rains brought by habagat on the night of August 9.

Search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue to find three other missing victims.

As of now a total 10 individual were retrieved from the landslides that buried three houses, were seven are dead, while three survived.

Rescuers remain on rotation as they work tirelessly in dangerous conditions.

 

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