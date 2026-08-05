6.4-magnitude earthquake hits Sarangani, Davao Occidental — Phivolcs

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, at 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its Earthquake Information No. 2, Phivolcs revised the earthquake’s magnitude from the initial estimate of 7.0 to 6.4 following further analysis.

Phivolcs said the quake’s epicenter was located 37 kilometers southwest of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental province, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

It was tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said Intensity V, or strong shaking, was felt in Glan, Sarangani.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was recorded in Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City; Malungon and Alabel in Sarangani; and Tupi and Polomolok in South Cotabato.

Intensity III (weak) was reported in Maasim, Maitum, and Malapatan in Sarangani; and Lake Sebu and Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Intensity II or “slightly felt” shaking was reported in Koronadal City, Banga, and Surallah in South Cotabato.

Based on instrumental observations, Intensity V was also recorded in Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and General Santos City.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the earthquake, although aftershocks may occur.