Alas Girls get big lift ahead of U17 Worlds in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile —Weary from the grueling 32-hour trip from Manila, Alas Pilipinas found an instant lift upon arrival in Chile ahead of the FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U17 World Championship.

Philippine Ambassador to Chile Celeste Vinzon-Balatbat treated the squad to a hearty lunch and offered words of encouragement on Tuesday ahead of the tournament set August 6 to 16.

Caera Celis, Jhaynna Love Bulandres, Irish May Mahinay and the rest of the Philippine team soaked in the warmth of the gesture as Balatbat, recalling her own student-athlete daughter, voiced confidence that these brave young ladies will grow into strong women.

“It’s wonderful how sports is part of your life as young women. Sports help develop your character. It instills discipline in you. It instills grit in you. It helps you deal with setbacks in life because you know life is not all about wins. You also have to learn to have the grace to face defeat,” Vinzon-Balatbat told the squad, which also includes Princess Khaira Manzano, Frances Dianne Ramos, Resty Jane Olaguir, Jello Andrea Mauricio and Nadeth Faye Herbon.

“These experiences are absolutely valuable in forming who you will be in the future.

Vinzon-Balatbat vowed to cheer on the team, also featuring Megan Yesha Hernandez, Xyz Ellen Rayco, Sharina Rhyza Lleses, as they take on world No. 1 and defending champion China in the opener on Thursday at Liceo Mixto San Felipe.

“We will be there to cheer you on. I know your opponent is strong, but so was David’s,” Vinzon-Balatbat said.

After the marathon journey from Manila, the team gets to rest and recover, then get a feel of the venue on Wednesday before the competition proper.

Cristina Madela Gale, Jhenica Sadia and Taj Arkhea Teves also suit up for the Alas Pilipinas, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Asics, which will also meet Mexico, Peru, Tunisia and Venezuela in Pool B.

Three venues will host the 24 team tournament, with Pool A and Pool C set in Santiago and Pool D in Los Andes.

Host Chile banners Pool A featuring Czechia, Egypt, Thailand, Turkiye and the US.

World No. 2 Japan heads Pool C, which has Argentina, Brazil, Croatia, Spain and Poland, as third-ranked Italy was drawn to play Pool D with Korea, Algeria, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.