256 top and rising stars vie in Olivarez netfest

The country’s top junior tennis talents, rising stars and promising newcomers converge beginning Thursday, Aug. 6, for what is expected to be a fierce battle for titles and valuable ranking points in the Mayor Edwin Olivarez Juniors Age Group Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque.

A total of 256 players will compete across eight boys’ and girls’ age-group divisions, each featuring a full 32-player draw – a rare turnout that highlights the sustained growth of junior tennis and the surge in interest generated by Alex Eala’s breakthrough success on the international stage.

Leading the girls’ premier 18-and-under division are Ayl Gonzaga, Ava Banson, Jana Bermejo and Jasmine Sardona, who hope to emulate Eala’s rise. Also in the hunt are Melatiah Pascua, Agatha Asistio, Sofia Demadara and Cristina Reyes.

Gonzaga, Banson, Sardona and Bermejo likewise headline the 16-and-U category, where they will be challenged by Francine Wong, fresh from a twin-title sweep in last week’s Palawan Junior Series stop in San Pablo City, Laguna.

The tournament serves as the second leg of the Luzon swing of the Palawan Junior Series, which was launched nationwide earlier this year by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro following successful three-leg circuits in Mindanao and the Visayas. It also forms part of the Olivarez family’s continuing commitment to grassroots tennis development by providing young players with a high-level competitive platform.

With the record turnout, organizers will utilize both the Olivarez Sports Center and the Parañaque indoor courts, with matches to be played on clay throughout the tournament.

Nicholas Andala, Martin Paulsen, Anthony Cosca and Nathan Cansana spearhead the boys’ 18-and-U field, but they are expected to face stiff resistance from Vivaan Garg, Jairo Flores, Akio Kue and Bien Tulop in the Group 2 event sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking and presented by Dunlop.

Andala, Cosca, Garg, Kue and Flores also bolster the 16-and-U division alongside Antonio Bengzon, Jan Villeno and Tyronne Caro. Villeno and Caro, meanwhile, emerge as the top seeds in the 14-and-U class, which also features Yuan Torrente, Jfsky Berille, Juan Antonio Cablitas, Djokovic Garcia, Don Simplicio Bermejo and Liam Harrow.

Fresh from upsetting top seed Harrow to capture the 12-and-U title in San Pablo, Lance Recto seeks another championship but must again contend with Harrow, as well as Raven Licayan, Rafael Cablitas and Leonardo Manio III in another loaded field.

In the girls’ 14-and-U division, Leanne Barrido and Wong head the favorites, although Jaynelle Castro, Talitha Lopez, Riomy Ambrad, Megumi Deura, Julia Bermejo and Arabela Barandiaran have the talent to mount serious title bids.

Eilythia Comia also shoots for back-to-back girls’ 12-and-U crowns after her San Pablo triumph, with Castro, Misty May Principe, Margaret Abacan, Brielle Loyola, Abrielle Asistio, Caitleen Villacortes and Blaire Rada all eager to deny her repeat bid in the tournament backed by ICON Golf & Sports and the Palawan Group of Companies.