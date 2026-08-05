PAF denies aircraft rumors amid Bato arrest speculations

By Martin Sadongdong

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday denied reports that an aircraft similar to the one used to fly former president Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague had been sighted at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City amid speculation that Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa had been arrested.

PAF spokesperson Col. Maria Christina Basco dismissed the claim when asked about the situation at the air base.

“Negative,” Basco told the Manila Bulletin.

The PAF clarified that operations at Villamor Air Base remained normal as of press time.

The statement came after several government officials also denied reports that Dela Rosa had been arrested in connection with a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa is wanted by the ICC as a co‑conspirator in the crimes against humanity case filed against Duterte over the previous administration’s anti‑illegal drugs campaign.

Rumors about an aircraft allegedly tasked to bring Dela Rosa to The Hague surfaced after Duterte was flown under similar circumstances in March last year following his ICC arrest warrant.

The PAF stressed that it is up to law enforcement agencies to confirm any arrest, and since no verified report exists, there is no basis for linking aircraft activity at Villamor Air Base to the senator’s supposed transfer.