Mayor Jeannie receives ‘Eternal Flame of Governance Trophy’ for ranking 1st in RPMD’s Top Performing Mayors in PH

By Manila Bulletin Newsroom

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval received the Eternal Flame of Governance Trophy from the RP Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) for ranking first in the organization’s survey for top performing mayors in the Philippines, recognizing her exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to responsive, transparent, and people-centered governance.

The recognition was conferred to Mayor Jeannie after she ranked No. 1 in RPMD’s “Boses ng Bayan” Index of Governance (IOG) Trust and Performance Ratings Survey, which measures public trust, governance, and leadership performance among local chief executives across the country.

The Eternal Flame of Governance Trophy highlights local chief executives who have demonstrated outstanding public service, integrity, innovation, and a sustained commitment to improving the lives of their constituents through effective governance.

It was formally presented by RPMD officials Mr. DJ Villanueva, Mr. Ivan Vargas, and Mr. Phyns Patalinghug during an awarding ceremony that followed Sandoval’s 4th State of the City Address on Wednesday, July 29, where she delivered the city’s accomplishments in the delivery of services for the improvement of the economy and the lives of the Malabueños.

RPMD said that the independent, non-commissioned survey was conducted in April 2026, with 5,000 registered voter respondents randomly interviewed in each region across all socioeconomic classes.

Respondents were weighted proportionally by the number of registered voters in each city and its barangays to ensure the results accurately reflected the sentiments of their respective constituents.

The survey carried a margin of error of ±1 percentage point at a 95 percent confidence level.

The result of the survey was released on July 20, 2026.

According to the survey, the mayor garnered an 88.02% Index of Governance, 87.85 percent Trust Rating, and 88.20 percent Performance Rating from her constituents, placing her at the top among city mayors in Metro Manila.

Sandoval dedicated the recognition to every Malabueño and to the hardworking employees of the City Government of Malabon, emphasizing that the award reflects the collective efforts of the community in building a stronger city.

“Ang parangal ay para sa bawat Malabueño at sa bawat kawani ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Malabon na patuloy na nagbibigya ng dekalidad at maaasahang serbisyo para sa patuloy na paglago at pag-ahon. Patunay ito na kapag nagkakaisa ang pamahalaan at mamamayan, mas marami tayong nagagawang makabuluhang pagbabago. Patuloy nating isusulong ang isang mas matatag, maayos, at mas maunlad na Malabon para sa lahat,” she said.

She added that the recognition further affirms the city’s continuing progress under Sandoval’s administration, anchored on the Lucky 9-Point Agenda, which prioritizes transparent governance, social protection, economic growth, quality healthcare, education, infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, disaster resilience, and inclusive opportunities for every Malabueño.

She assured the residents that the local government remains steadfast in delivering responsive programs and innovative public services that promote good governance and improve the quality of life of its residents.