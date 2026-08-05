Off-duty cop stabbed dead in Quirino

By Freddie Lazaro

An off-duty police officer was fatally stabbed in a sari-sari store in Barangay San Marcos, Cabarroguis, Quirino on Friday, July 31.

Investigation said the victim, Police Senior Master Sgt. Zaldy Castillo dela Peña, 42, of the Quirino Police Provincial Office, was having dinner when two men, identified as Marlon Mendenueta Luayon and Sandy Daria Bermudes, arrived to purchase liquor.

However, the store owner refused due to a curfew. The suspects got angry and caused a commotion, prompting Dela Peña to pacify them.

Bermudes drew a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim in the left armpit before fleeing with Luayon aboard a red Honda Wave motorcycle toward Diffun, Quirino.

Dela Peña was taken to the Quirino Provincial Medical Center where he was declared dead.

The Cabarroguis Municipal Police Station are conducting a manhunt operation against the suspects.

Police Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez, Police Regional Office-2 chief, honored Dela Peña for his courage and exemplifying selfless public service by intervening to protect others despite being off-duty.

Police appealed to people with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to coordinate with the Cabarroguis Municipal Police Station.