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Fight panic makes 26 students faint in Capiz

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
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A policewoman and a school staff carry one of the 26 students who fainted inside Jamindan National High School in Capiz province on Tuesday morning, August 4. (Photo from Jamindan PNP)

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – Twenty‑six students at Jamindan National High School in Capiz province fainted after witnessing a violent fight between two classmates on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Police Major Jaypee Silvestre, chief of the Jamindan Municipal Police Station, said a 16‑year‑old male student and a 14‑year‑old student exchanged punches outside a classroom before 10 a.m.

Although the scuffle was quickly stopped, the sight of the brawl reportedly left many students shaken.

Silvestre explained that the fainting was likely triggered by fear and nervousness after seeing the sudden violence.

“Na‑nerbiyos siguro sang nakita (They probably were nervous with what they saw),” he told Manila Bulletin in a phone interview.

Police and personnel from the Jamindan local government unit (LGU) immediately responded, providing medical assistance while classes were suspended for the day.

All students who fainted later recovered and were sent home.

The two fighting students are now under the custody of the Jamindan Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

Authorities also clarified that contrary to circulating social media posts, no stabbing occurred and the incident involved only a fistfight among minors.

Police appealed to the public to avoid spreading unauthentic or misleading reports that could cause unnecessary fear among families and the community.

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