Makati shootout over illegal drugs leaves 2 wounded

By Richielyn Canlas

Two men allegedly involved in robberies and hold‑up incidents were shot and wounded during a dispute over illegal drug proceeds in Makati City early Saturday, Aug. 1.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on Hiwaga Street, Barangay Olympia, when suspects “Rudy,” 34, and “Teejay,” 31, confronted “Christian,” 26, and “Khen,” 23.

The quarrel escalated, and Rudy and Teejay allegedly drew their firearms, hitting the victims in the right arm.

The victims managed to survive the attack and were rushed to Makati Medical Center, where they were reported in stable condition.

Investigators recovered a black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle, a SWAT‑marked tactical vest, spray paint cans, and bloodied clothing at the scene.

Along the suspects’ escape route, police also found a 9mm pistol and a .45‑caliber pistol. A blue‑black Honda Click motorcycle believed to be their getaway vehicle was later seized, along with clothing and other items tied to the crime.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver Cinco said intelligence operations are ongoing to locate and arrest the gunmen.