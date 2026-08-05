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Bulacan healthcare gets major boost with advanced heart tech

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Bulacan Gov. Daniel R. Fernando, (4th from left) Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Melquiades A. Robles and (third from left) Emilio G. Perez Memorial District Hospital Chief of Hospital I Gerardo C. Morales hold the ceremonial cheque of Bulacan's P1.8-million Lotto revenue share awarded by the PCSO to the Provincial Government of Bulacan during the First Monday Flag Raising Ceremony held at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium, City of Malolos, Bulacan on August 3. With them are (from left) PCSO Charity Assistance Division Assistant General Manager Atty. Lauro A. Patiag, Vice Gov. Alexis C. Castro, PCSO Office of the Board of Directors Members (beside Fernando) Imelda A. Papin, Jennifer Liongson-Guevarra, Janet De Leon Mercado, EGPMDH OIC Supervising Administrative Officer II Elizabeth P. Capili, (back row, from left) Board Members Cezar L. Mendoza, Michael M. Aquino, Lee Edward V. Nicolas, Liberato P. Sembrano, Joseph Andrew T. Mendoza, Romina D. Fermin, Renato DL. De Guzman, Jr., and Fortunato SJ. Angeles. (Photo courtesy of PPAO)

By Freddie Velez

The Provincial Government of Bulacan has equipped the Emilio G. Perez Memorial District Hospital (EGPMDH) in Hagonoy with a state‑of‑the‑art 2D Echo Ultrasound Machine with Doppler, courtesy of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

This advanced cardiovascular diagnostic tool allows doctors to perform echocardiography with Doppler imaging, a procedure that provides real‑time visualization of the heart’s chambers, valves, and blood flow.

It can detect abnormalities such as valve defects, heart enlargement, and irregular circulation—conditions that often require early intervention to prevent life‑threatening complications.

By bringing this technology directly to the first district, coastal residents no longer need to travel to distant hospitals or pay high fees at private facilities for essential heart screening and monitoring.

The machine significantly boosts EGPMDH’s capacity to deliver specialized cardiac care at the community level.

Alongside the turnover, PCSO also released ₱1.8 million representing Bulacan’s Lotto revenue share for the first half of the year, in line with Executive Order No. 357‑A, which mandates the allocation of Lotto revenues to local government units for health and social programs.

Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando expressed gratitude to PCSO, stressing that modernizing district hospitals with cutting‑edge equipment is central to his administration’s vision of equal access to quality healthcare for all Bulakenyos.

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