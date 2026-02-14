CCTV trail leads to suspect in Nueva Vizcaya teen slay

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

Police authorities announced Saturday, Feb. 14, the surrender of the primary suspect in the killing of a teenage girl whose charred body was discovered in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya, on February 12.

The victim’s remains were found after a dog led its owner to a secluded grassy area in Barangay Maddiangat, where the burned body had been hidden.

The victim was later identified as Elyza, 19, a student and resident of Purok 2, Barangay Maddiangat.

The discovery triggered a full investigation led by the Nueva Vizcaya Police Provincial Office.

A case conference was immediately convened under the supervision of provincial director Police Col. Paul T. Bometivo.

Through extensive CCTV backtracking, intelligence gathering, and follow‑up police operations, investigators identified a 33‑year‑old tricycle driver, known by the alias “Ernie,” as a person of interest.

On February 13, at around 8:00 a.m., Ernie voluntarily surrendered to authorities amid mounting evidence against him.

He was arrested, informed of his constitutional rights, and placed under police custody for documentation and further investigation.

Later that evening, police implemented search warrant on a black Mitsubishi Adventure with plate number XCL 798, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

The vehicle was searched at the suspect’s residence at around 7:06 p.m., leading to the seizure of several items now undergoing forensic examination.

Investigators also revealed they are pursuing leads suggesting the victim may have been sexually assaulted before being burned.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as experts examine the recovered evidence to establish the full circumstances of the crime.