Child abuse suspicion sparks fatal stabbing in QC

By Trixee Rosel

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed by his 22-year-old live-in partner following a heated confrontation in Barangay Gulod, Novaliches, Quezon City, early Sunday morning, Aug. 2.

Police said the victim confronted the suspect at their home after accusing her of hurting his child from a previous relationship. The argument escalated, leading the suspect to stab him in the chest.

Despite his injury, the victim managed to run about 15 meters before collapsing on the street.

CCTV footage later showed the suspect catching up to him and kicking him repeatedly as he lay helpless on the ground.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Responding officers arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The suspect claimed she acted after the victim allegedly hurt her, but the victim’s mother denied the allegation, insisting her son never harmed the suspect. She expressed disbelief that the suspect could kill her son and assault him further while he was already down.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) and faces a murder complaint.