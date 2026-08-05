Knights bounce back, clobber Hacienderos; Athletics, Golden Coolers win

San Juan pulled away after three quarters while Batangas City needed a fourth-quarter spurt to dispose of their rivals in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season on Tuesday at the Ynares Center Montalban in Rizal Province.

The San Juan Knights routed the Negros Hacienderos, 120-96, in the opener, while the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics bested Zamboanga SiKat, 72-62, in the second game of the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

In the other game, the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers shook off a shaky start to trounce the Sarangani 10ACT Marlins, 93-65, and tighten their hold of the sixth spot in the South with a 12-7 slate.

With Zamboanga threatening, 53-54, at the start of the fourth quarter, Batangas responded with an 18-5 salvo, sparked by Jhan Nermal, to notch its 15th win against 3 losses in the South division, trailing Quezon Province (14-2) and towing Binan (16-4).

Nermal fired seven points in that span and finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists to run away with the SportsPlus best player accolade. He was supported by Rhinwill Yambing with 9 points, Abdul Sawat, with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, and John Ambulodto with 7 points and 10 rebounds.

San Juan poured in 33 points each in the third and fourth quarters to secure its 15th win against two losses, the last against the Quezon Huskers (71-78) on July 30, and move closer to North division leaders Abra Solid North (17-1) and Caloocan (17-2).

AC Soberano shone for San Juan with 22 points, spiked by six triples. 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and was chosen the best player over Mike Calisaan with 17 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists.

Veteran Rey Hugnatan supported with 12 points and 5 rebounds, and so did Patrick Sleat with 10 points, including the Knights’ last eight, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Soberano said they (Knights) need to step up following the departure of key players Michael Phillips, bound for the Japan B. League, and Gerry Abadiano, bound for the Korean Basketball League.