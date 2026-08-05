Sky’s the limit for Alex

The weight finally off her shoulders after she won her first career WTA Tour title, the sky is the limit now for Alex Eala.

In truth, the skies may even have played a decisive role in her victory over world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the Mubadala DC Open Final Tuesday, reset from the day before.

With top seed Pegula ahead 1-0, having taken the first set 6-4, but trailing 2-1 in the second set, the heavens opened over the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., prompting a five-hour suspension of the match before it was officially called off for the following day.

As it turned out, the Monday downpour did more than drench the court. It also washed away whatever momentum Pegula had built when Eala was still struggling to find her rhythm and mount a comeback.

That lengthy rain delay proved pivotal.

It brought to mind the old practice of adjourning marathon chess matches, allowing players to rest after sealing a move.

During the break, players and their seconds would pore over the position on the board, searching for the best continuation before play resumed.

Traditionally in tennis, coaching players during the match was prohibited. But under a 2025 ITF rule change, coaches are now allowed to communicate strategy and offer advice between points, during changeovers, and at set breaks.

No doubt Joan Bosch, Eala’s coach from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, has been providing valuable guidance throughout Alex’s matches. His influence was evident when Eala rallied from a 1-5 deficit in the second set against defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the Round of 16, eventually winning 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Now imagine having not just the customary 90 seconds, but several hours with Bosch and the rest of her team to dissect the match, analyze the “position on the board,” and map out a comeback against Pegula.

When play resumed, Eala was simply ruthless. She captured the second set 6-4 to level 1-1, then completely overwhelmed her 32-year-old opponent from Buffalo, New York 6-0 in the decider.

Pegula entered the tournament ranked No. 3 in the world, behind only to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

Eala – now 20th in the rankings from 28th – has yet to face Sabalenka. But already she has beaten the world No. 2 and No. 3 players, not to mention the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze, silver and gold medalists on different occasions.

With that formidable forehand and sharp return, among the potent weapons in her arsenal, the path to the Top 10 appears well within reach for Alex Eala.

The sky still is the limit for her. But with that historic victory, the distance just got a little bit closer.