PH gets 4 taekwondo slots in Asian Games – Tolentino

Four slots in taekwondo have been added to the Philippine delegation for the Nagoya Aichi 20th Asian Games, adding potential sources of medals in the highly-competitive event set September 19 to October 4.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino aired his confidence that the added berths — two each in poomsae and kyorugi — enhances the country’s chances of improving on the four gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals hauled from Hangzhou 2022.

“Competition at the Asian Games has already become that high level and elite so winning medals are close to the degree of difficulty in the Olympics,” said Tolentino, adding that the Japanese host cities also allocated one slot for para taekwondo.

Just recently, the men’s and women’s indoor volleyball teams got their qualification for the games, triggering excitement in the national volleyball community.

The POC is bound to send more than 700 athletes to Nagoya and Aichi with Paris 2024 Olympics gymnastics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo and reigning champion and record holder pole vaulter EJ Obiena leading the charge.

The spotlight will also be on the men’s 5×5 basketball team which regained the gold medal under coach Tim Cone to the disappointment of the Chinese hosts, including former National Basketball Association star Yao Ming, in Hangzhou.

Jiu-jitsu contributed the other two gold medals in Hangzhou through the now retired Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez.

The POC is expecting to qualify more athletes in esports and modern penthatlon and kurugi.