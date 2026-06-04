Senior arrested for threatening minors with bolo, rifle

An 80‑year‑old man was arrested on Tuesday, June 2, in Antipolo City, Rizal, after allegedly threatening three minors with a bolo and a rifle while they were cleaning the front of their house following soil erosion.

The Antipolo Component City Police Station (Antipolo CCPS) reported that the incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Barangay San Luis.

The victims, aged 14, 15, and 17, along with a complainant, were cleaning and packing soil along the roadside when the suspect, standing at the doorway of his house, began hurling insults.

“Ang kakapal ng mukha n’yo, mga walang hiya, walang kwenta, mga squatter, mga walang pinag‑aralan,” he allegedly shouted.

The victims said they saw the suspect holding a bolo while making the remarks.

Although they initially ignored him, the suspect allegedly continued his tirade, later pointing what appeared to be a rifle at them.

Authorities said one of the victims managed to take photos and record a video of the suspect while he was aiming the firearm.

The group sought help from PCP‑2, prompting police officers to respond immediately and arrest the suspect.

Police noted that the bolo and the alleged rifle were not recovered.

While in custody, the suspect reportedly continued to utter defamatory and insulting remarks against the victims, prompting them to pursue charges.

He is now detained at the Antipolo City Male Custodial Facility and will face charges of grave threats in relation to Republic Act 7610 and unjust vexation. (Richielyn Canlas)