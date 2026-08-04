Quintanilla returns, sits third in Match Play qualifying

Newly minted Singapore Amateur Open champion Grace Quintanilla made her return to local action in a big way on Tuesday, shooting a level-par 72 to sit sit comfortably in this spot after the first of two qualifying rounds for the NGAP’s National Match Play Championship at majestic Luisita in Tarlac.

The 19-year-old Quintanilla shook off some rust with her one-birdie, one-bogey effort at the tree-lined layout north of Manila, having been without tournament play since July 18 when she beat Hong Kong-China’s Xizihan Wang in a marathon five-hole playoff at the Bukit layout in Singapore.

Ally Gaccion, the other half of the PH Team there, is also playing, and is setting the pace together with Mona Sarines after 71s, even as Rolando Bregente has a hold of top spot in men’s play after opening up with a 67 to lead double-seeking Jet Hernandez by a shot.

Only eight ladies will advance to the knockout stages slated to begin on Thursday, while the top 16 men will march on.

Lisa Sarines, who openly said that this tournament carries more weight on her preference to win after winning the Strokeplay Championship last week at Pradera Verde, is on a collision course with Quintanilla after shooting a 74 for No. 6, tied with Jules Gaerlan.

Nicole Gan is occupying No. 4 at the moment after a 73, with Brittany Tamayo shooting a 75 for No. 7 and Tashanah Balangauan and Precious Zaragosa tied for eighth spot after firing 76s.

Lois Lane Go, part of the family of great players from Cebu, shot a 78 to stay well in the mix like Jordan Ouano and Marqaela Dy, who shot 79s.

Meanwhile, Hernandez, who won the men’s Strokeplay Championship by an astounding 22 shots last week at the Pinatubo layout in Lubao, Pampanga, opened up with a 68 and will be shooting to win the two biggest amateur titles in the country with full confidence in playing the tree-lined layout.

“I have a lot of fond memories on this course,” the 21-year-old University of Denver standout said after a round made up of five birdies against a bogey.

Shinichi Suzuki also made his return to national action and shot a 71 like Emilio Hernandez, with Patrick Tambalque, who like Suzuki and Hernandez plays out of Manila Southwoods, running fifth after matching par.

Ralph Batican, the ace from Bukidnon who has been taken under the wings of the great Frankie Minoza, shot a 73 ike Ronel Taga-An, Jet Dy and Bobe Salahog.