Defense: Duterte not first VP with confidential funds

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, August 4, rejected claims she was the first Philippine vice president to get confidential funds, calling the assertion misleading and contrary to records.

Defense spokesperson Atty. Michael Poa told reporters after the day’s impeachment trial that he raised the issue during cross‑examination of a Commission on Audit (COA) witness to counter misinformation spreading online.

“On social media yesterday, I saw many posts making it appear as if VP Sara is the first‑ever vice president to have confidential funds. I think that’s unfair,” Poa said.

He urged a fact‑check of past allocations, noting that previous vice presidents also received confidential funds. To support his point, Poa presented a 2014 Department of Budget and Management document showing the Office of the Vice President under Jejomar Binay had such funds.

Poa clarified that the COA witness only testified Duterte was the sole vice president audited during his tenure because she was the incumbent with an appropriation at the time.

“That should not be construed to mean she was the first or only vice president to receive confidential funds,” he stressed.

He also cited guidelines governing confidential funds to explain their purpose and distinct audit procedures.

The Senate impeachment trial against Duterte will continue with more witnesses and evidence from both sides. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)